Chilliwack Jets New Head Coach – Chris Price

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Jets announce that Chris Price has been hired as the new Head Coach. Chris served as an Assistant and Strength/Conditioning Junior A Coach last season in Chilliwack. The 2023/24 hockey season will be Chris’s first full-time season with the Chilliwack Jets.

Chris previously spent three seasons as Head Coach and Assistant General Manager of the Aldergrove Kodiaks in the PJHL (2019-2022). A certified personal trainer with CSEP- CPT (Canadian Society for Exercise Physiology), Price has run hockey-specific training for players ranging from Minor Hockey to professionals. In addition, Price has also studied Kinesiology at the University of the Fraser Valley. Chris will be leading the charge this weekend at our Phase 2 ID Camp at Sardis Sports Complex.

“We are extremely excited to bring Chris on in a full-time role with our group this upcoming season. It will be a great benefit to our players and organization” Said Jets GM & President Clayton Robinson. “Chris brings experience in the PJHL and at the Junior A level to the Jets, along with relationships with many players in the valley.”

Clayton Robinson, will move full-time into the President and GM role for the Chilliwack Jets.

Chilliwack Jets Coach Chris Price July 2023

