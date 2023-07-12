‘Tis the Time for the Toadlets – Please Don’t Squish Them

Ryder Lake – The Ryder Lake Western Toad migration is on.

The toads have began migrating. You can help their migration by taking the voluntary detour.

Fraser Valley Conservancy website info is here.

FVC Fraser Valley Conservancy have set up the voluntary detour and encourage people living and travelling in Ryder Lake to follow this detour when possible. Click here to learn more and to view a detour map. If you want a paper copy of the map, FVC also have an info sign with brochures by the Ryder Lake Community Board on Elk View.

So far, FVC have only seen a few hundred toadlets on Elk View Rd by the Toad Tunnel and on Ryder Lake Rd between Huston Rd and Elk View Rd.

If you want to view the toadlet migration, please park at the designated parking area (there is a sign north of the Toad Tunnel on Elk View) or further away.

FVC also do surveys of the toadlets, so keep an eye out for people working on the roads.