Province Wants Your Views on Grizzly Stewardship, Bear Viewing

Victoria/Fraser Valley – You are invited to share their thoughts on grizzly bear stewardship and commercial bear viewing, as the Province develops strategies to strengthen environmental stewardship and biodiversity.

The Ministry of Forests is gathering public feedback on the draft Grizzly Bear Stewardship Framework and the Commercial Bear Viewing Strategy through two online questionnaires, which can be accessed online until Aug. 18, 2023.

The Grizzly Bear Stewardship Framework will strengthen stewardship of bears and their habitat, better managing biodiversity in B.C. and ensuring bears continue to be an integral part of healthy ecosystems.

The Commercial Bear Viewing Strategy provides guidance and recommendations for bear viewing throughout the province. The strategy includes guidance for viewing bears in a way that reduces viewer’s influence on bears and the development of area-based viewing plans to ensure a healthy and sustainable wildlife tourism industry in British Columbia.

Grizzly bears have special cultural significance in British Columbia. They play an important role in many First Nations cultures, as well as tourism and recreational activities. Feedback from approximately 85 First Nations and 17 wildlife organizations informed the current version of the framework and strategy. Formal consultation with First Nations will begin following the closure of public engagement.

FYI:

To participate in the Grizzly Bear Stewardship Framework questionnaire, visit: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/govtogetherbc/engagement/grizzly-bear-stewardship-framework/

To participate in the Commercial Bear-Viewing Strategy questionnaire, visit: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/govtogetherbc/engagement/commercial-bear-viewing-strategy/