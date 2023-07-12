LMC – Lower Mainland Cars Summer Meet in Abbotsford – Saturday July 15

Abbotsford – LMC Lower Mainland Cars Summer Meet.

Facebook Information is here.

1399 Sumas Way, Abbotsfor

*the old Leon’s*

– July 15 from 7pm – till late

This includes:

– evolution car club

– cru_app

– BC cars and coffee

– North shore meets

– cruisin in mind

Rules:

There is 0 tolerance for any unsafe activities

Rules are in place for a reason.

No excessive revving

No speeding through the parking lot

Come in park and show off your car

No hooning of any kind

Please leave the parking lot as it was when you showed up, there are trash cans at store entrances.

*We don’t own the parking lot so please respect it*

Event details:

-150+ stalls *low car friendly*

-Tim Hortons & Starbucks within walking distance

-friendly social atmosphere kids & dogs are welcome!

-park and show off your ride type of meet!

-AbbyPD will be attending the meet

