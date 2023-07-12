UPDATE – RCMP/Fraser Health DRUG ALERT for Chilliwack – Vape Juice Containing Cannabis and Suspected Synthetic Cannabinoids – Resistant to Naloxone

Chilliwack/Surrey – Fraser Health and RCMP Chilliwack RCMP warns the public of benzodiazepines detected in vape juice containing cannabis and synthetic cannabinoids. Fraser Health had issued a DRUG ALERT for Chilliwack on June 29.

There are reports that these illicit products are sold in clubs and bars, but it may be sold elsewhere.

The reported side effects are prolonged sedation, nausea, vomiting, and black outs. If you are with someone experiencing these symptoms, call 9-1-1 and stay with them. To avoid these toxic drugs, access government dispensaries to purchase cannabis vapes. Fraser Health also offers drug checking for fentanyl and other contaminates.

Anyone with information regarding where these vape cartridges, or similar looking products are being sold, please contact Chilliwack RCMP non-emergency line at 604-792-4611 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) and quote Chilliwack file # 2023-26992.

RCMP Vape Pod Canister

2023 Fraser Health Overdose Alert – Vape Juice- June 29

Key messages for people who use substances:

Use less than you normally would

Do a tester; try a little before your regular amount

Try not to use alone, and if you do, have someone check on you

Stagger use with friends so someone can respond if needed

Know the signs of overdose (early signs may include unusual snoring, or taking less than 1 breath every 5 seconds)

Call 9-1-1 quickly when you notice something isn’t right (the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides immunity from simple possession charges for those who call 911 in the case of an overdose)

If you suspect the overdose is caused by a suspected/confirmed benzo, communicate this when help arrives

Provide breaths (every 5 seconds until the person regains consciousness or help arrives)

(every 5 seconds until the person regains consciousness or help arrives) Get naloxone from these locations:

https://towardtheheart.com/site-finder

Key messages for organizations:

Discuss overdose prevention strategies with individuals

Review the organization’s overdose response plan and check first aid supplies including CPR masks

Frequently check areas where overdoses might occur, including washrooms, stairwells and quiet spaces

Ensure staff know how to respond to an overdose, including calling 9-1-1, providing breaths and administering naloxone

Ensure the organization’s address is displayed publicly (so it can be provided to the 9-1-1 operator)

Consider posting a sign informing clients that naloxone is available, and inviting them to contact staff in the event of an overdose

For more information and videos:

http://towardtheheart.com/naloxone/



Please let them know through overdose@fraserhealth.ca if you receive any information about what people might be taking (colour, smell, consistency, packaging).