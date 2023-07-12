Chilliwack Fire – Charles Street Blaze – Pay Attention To What You Have On The Stove

Chilliwack – Just before 1AM Wednesday July 12, Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire located in the 9000 block of Charles Street.

24 firefighters responded from Halls1, 2 and 4and on arrival, reported seeing visible smoke and flames in the end unit of a four complex townhouse. A second alarm,and quickly began an offensive fire attack while securing a water supply to bring the fire under control.

Three occupants were home at the time of the fire, which is believed to have been caused by unattended cooking, and there were no working smoke alarms at the time of the fire.

All three occupants managed to exit the home with no injuries.There were no firefighter injuries.

This fire appears to be accidental.

Chilliwack Fire Dept.wants to remind the public;

•The leading cause of fires in the kitchen is unattended cooking; and

•Working smoke alarms save lives, cutting the risk of dying in a home fire in half. Smoke alarms should be installed and maintained in every home.