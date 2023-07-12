Annual City of Mission Citizen Satisfaction Survey

Mission —The City of Mission is asking for public feedback about the services it provides and the issues facing the community to help shape the City’s plans for 2024 in the annual Citizen Satisfaction Survey.

The survey provides a performance-based report for Council, staff, and the public that gives insight into the perspectives and opinions on life in Mission and the quality of service received from the City.

“It’s Council’s goal to ensure that Mission’s operations meet your expectations,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “Our aim is to ensure that you feel safe, secure, and welcome here. Living in Mission should mean experiencing a high quality of life, where you are able to enjoy our parks, recreation facilities, libraries, and cultural events. We rely on you to let us know how we’re doing, so please take a moment to share your thoughtful responses. These survey results help us make budgetary and other key decisions, so we couldn’t be more grateful for your input.”

The City of Mission has used the Citizen Satisfaction Survey to seek feedback from residents since 2016. The results of the survey will be reported back this fall and provided to Council as part of next year’s budget deliberations.

The survey is available until the end of August at engage.mission.ca. Hard copy versions of the survey are available by calling 604-820-3700.