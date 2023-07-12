Skip to content

Agassiz RCMP Nab Speeder Doing 120 km/hr in 50 km/hr Zone

Agassiz – On Tuesday afternoon,  Agassiz RCMP were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 9 near Tuyttens Rd in Agassiz.

An officer observed a vehicle travelling along the highway at a high rate of speed. The speeding vehicle was clocked at going in excess of 120 km/hr in the clearly marked 50 km/hr posted speed limit stretch of the road. As a result, the driver was issued a Violent Ticket and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

“This is a reminder that our officers are out conducting traffic enforcement throughout the day and helping to keep our roadways safe, says Sgt. Mike Sargent, a spokesperson for the Agassiz RCMP.”

