Abbotsford – Abbotsford Regional Hospital (ARH) ICU received a much needed Starling Fluid Management Monitoring System, this year, thanks to the generous Auxiliary to the Abbotsford Regional Hospital and an anonymous donor.

The state-of-the-art equipment represents the latest advancements in hemodynamic monitoring, providing easy-to-use, non-invasive technology that delivers accurate and precise data for clinical decision making within seconds in critical care situations. Starling is a portable cardiac output detector that can help a clinician determine whether a patient should be dosed with additional fluids.

As costs continue to rise the economic impact of Starling cannot be underestimated. The estimated cost savings per ARH ICU patient treated with the Starling monitor is $10,379 and the estimated overall cost savings a year for ARH ICU is $3,113,712 by utilising the Starling monitor. And the consequential benefits

include: less chances of procedural costs, infection, pain; and decrease days spent in hospital.

This new technology allows clinicians to rely on stroke-volume guided fluid therapy and management across the continuum of care.

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by the Fraser Health Authority. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission,Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.

