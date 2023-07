Hope – Hope Fire responded to a structure fire just before 11PM Sunday night in the 600 block of Wallace Street.

Crews were met with a large fire that involved a detached garage, fence and nearby trees.

A neighbouring garage also suffered minor damage.

There were social media reports of explosions that could be heard in the neighbourhood, prompting concerns about propane tanks.

It’s believed the fire originated in an outdoor canopy and spread from there but remains under investigation.