Mission Mounties Arrest Driver In June Lougheed Hit and Run

Mission – Early June 6, an officer with Mission RCMP was stopped in traffic on the Cedar Valley Connector at Lougheed Highway in Mission, when he observed a grey BMW in the lane next to him with a suspicious-looking license plate. Before the officer could take any action, the BMW drove into an SUV, and, despite police efforts, quickly left the scene. In the interest of public safety, the police officer did not pursue the BMW, however other officers located the car shortly afterwards abandoned on a nearby street.

Mission RCMP were able to identify the alleged driver of the BMW. Cory Battilana, 39, of Mission, has now been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, fail to stop, driving while prohibited, and breach of an undertaking.

This is an example of how quickly things can change in the world of policing, says Constable Harrison Mohr with Mission RCMP. In only a few seconds, our officer who had been simply waiting at a red light, witnessed a significant collision, had to assess whether the occupants of the SUV needed immediate medical attention, attempted to pull over the BMW, made the decision not to follow the BMW as it drove the wrong way through oncoming traffic – as that may have caused it to drive even more dangerously – and then relayed all of that information to other officers so that they could assist with the matter. It is very fortunate that no one was seriously injured .

Battilana was arrested on a warrant issued for this matter, and was released from custody after a bail hearing, pending his next court date.