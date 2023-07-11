Kalamazoo Wings Reach Affiliation Agreement with both the Vancouver Canucks and Abbotsford Canucks

Kalamazoo, Mich. – The Kalamazoo Wings announced that the club has reached an affiliation agreement with the National Hockey League’s Vancouver Canucks and American Hockey League’s Abbotsford Canucks for the 2023-24 season.

“Securing a full-time ECHL affiliation is something we have wanted to do for our players and the Abbotsford Canucks,” said Patrik Allvin, Vancouver Canucks General Manager. “Giving our guys every opportunity to grow, improve and succeed on the ice is extremely important to the hockey club. Having this agreement with Kalamazoo gives our team, and our development staff, another touchpoint in the long hard journey to becoming a pro hockey player.”

The agreement marks the fourth time in franchise history the K-Wings have aligned with the Canucks. Kalamazoo and Vancouver first partnered from 1984 thru 1987, again from 2011 thru 2015, and most recently from 2017 thru 2021.

Throughout the K-Wings’ 49-year history, the team has been affiliated with the Detroit Red Wings (1974-1987), Philadelphia Flyers (1984-1987; 2009-2010), Vancouver Canucks (1984-1987; 2011-2015; 2017-2021), Minnesota North Stars (1987-1993), Dallas Stars (1993-2000), San Jose Sharks (2009-2010), New York Islanders (2010-2011), New Jersey Devils (2011-2012), St. Louis Blues (2013-2014), Tampa Bay Lightning (2016-2017), and Columbus Blue Jackets (2014-2016; 2021-2023).