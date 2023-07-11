Hope Fire Crews Put Out Abandoned Campfire On Rotary Trail

Hope – Social media lit up on Tuesday (July 11) when Nate Brown posted to Hope BC Bulletin Board pictures of a fire on the Rotary Trail.

Hope Fire has dealt with a number of suspicious fires over the past two weeks.

The fire is out.

From Hope Fire: A small fire in the Rotary Trails, just off of Golf Course Road, had crews responding around 6PM Tuesday evening.

Crews arrived to, what appeared to be, an abandoned campfire near the river bank. The fire was actioned quickly by the public and crews were quickly able to “mop up” the rest. The fire was approx. 4ft x 4ft in size. Hope Fire thank the public for their quick action in this regard and remind all to call 911 or *5555 on your cell, to report a wildfire.

2023 Hope Rotary Trail Fire Nate Brown Hope BC Bulletin Board