Free Swims, Skates Part of Chilliwack 150 Celebration in September

Chilliwack- In 1873, the Township of Chilliwhack became the third municipality to be incorporated in British Columbia. In order to recognize this anniversary, the City of Chilliwack is offering several free swims, free skates, and a final event with fireworks this fall. ( The fireworks that could not be used for Canada Day due to the fire ban will be used at this event.

Through the remainder of July and August, there will be a weekly free swim at the Rotary Outdoor Pool, on Saturdays from 1-3 pm. There will also be four free skates happening over two weekends in September and October:

Saturday, September 16Sardis Sports Complex5:45 – 7:15 pm Sunday, September 17Chilliwack Coliseum2:30 – 4 pm Saturday, October 21Sardis Sports Complex5:45 – 7:15 pm Sunday, October 22Chilliwack Coliseum2:30 – 4 pm

Finally, this fall, the community is invited to join the City for an evening with food trucks and fireworks, on Saturday, November 18, in Townsend Park, at 7 pm.

“The City of Chilliwack is truly unique, and this area has history from long before 1873,” said Mayor Popove. “As we acknowledge this milestone for the City of Chilliwack and enjoy these activities, I would encourage everyone to also reflect on the Indigenous peoples and cultures that have been here since time immemorial.”

Additionally, as part of the Chilliwack 150 program, the City is installing new street banners throughout the city, featuring submitted artwork that represents the uniqueness of our community. For more information, visit chilliwack.com/150Events.