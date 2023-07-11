Chilliwack RCMP Searching for Harsaihaj (Har) Singh Thind

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Harsaihaj (Har) Singh Thind, who was reported missing on June 29.

Description of Harsaihaj (Har) Singh Thind:

South Asian male

19 years

6 ft

177 lbs

brown hair

brown eyes

Police are very concerned for Harsaihaj (Har) Singh Thind’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Harsaihaj (Har) Singh Thind is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).