Chilliwack Highway Patrol Investigating July 10 Coquihalla Crash Involving A Semi

Coquihalla – On Monday afternoon ,July 10, BC Highway Patrol – Chilliwack and the BCHP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (CARS) attended to a report of a multi-vehicle collision involving 3 passenger vehicles and a commercial semi-truck on Highway # 5 southbound (Coquihalla), south of Great Bear Snowshed, Coquihalla Highway, BC. Personnel from Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement (CVSE), Fire Rescue, and BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) were also in attendance.

Initial investigation has determined that due to heavy traffic and construction in the area, a southbound commercial semi-truck pulling a loaded trailer collided with 3 passenger vehicles.

One occupant was transported to hospital by air-ambulance with serious injuries, while another sustained only minor injury. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured. Highway # 5 was initially closed in both directions for investigation, however has since re-opened.

The BC Highway Patrol Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT) has conduct of the investigation which is in the very early stages. Potential charges under the Criminal Code and/or BC Motor Vehicle Act have not been ruled out. No further details are available.

Anyone who may have information, including motorists who may have witnessed this collision or have dash cam video are asked to contact BCHP – Chilliwack at 604-702-4039.