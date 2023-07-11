Business Opinion – Abbotsford Chamber CEO On Port Strike

Abbotsford – While the Port of Vancouver strike continues, one doesn’t automatically think it would affect the Fraser Valley.

It does.

Alex Mitchell, the CEO of the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce took to soical media on Tuesday to comment on what is happening to the local economy.

With the #port strikes continuing, the Abbotsford Chamber is advocating for urgent action alongside chambers and business associations across Canada. This shutdown comes at a cost of $5.5 billion every week, affecting businesses, consumers, and damaging the Canadian economy.