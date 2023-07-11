Annual Provincial Funding Disbursed to Search and Rescue Groups In BC

Sidney – All 2023 funding from the B.C. government has now been disbursed to ground search and rescue (GSAR) groups across the province. This is the second year BCSARA has received sustainable provincial funding and we thank the Province for its support of search and rescue. This is the only funding agreement of its kind in Canada.

This provincial funding covers equipment and training for search and rescue readiness to be able to respond to every call for help. Funding in the amount of $5,961,000 was received and, of that, $4,918,750 was issued directly to 78 GSAR groups in B.C. The remainder is used to fund the BC Search and Rescue Association (BCSARA), which represents ground search and rescue groups in B.C., in its daily operations, which include public safety education and critical incident stress management programs.

In addition to nearly $6 million in annual funding, the Province covers all GSAR group expenses during response operations. GSAR groups separately fundraise to cover the remainder of their costs for equipment and to support their members, through local communities, regional districts and through public donations.

If you wish to support these volunteers or a specific team in your local area, feel free to contact BCSARA or you can donate directly here.