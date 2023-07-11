Ann Davis Receives Major Funding for Safety Projects, Issues

Chilliwack – On the heels of a $72,000 influx from the annual Provincial gaming grants, the Ann Davis Society in Chilliwack picked up $252,000 in a one time ask from BC Housing and the Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon for items that are in need to keep those that use their services, as safe as they can be.

From Ann Davis on Twitter: On behalf of the Ann Davis Transition Society we want to express our deepest gratitude for your incredible support. Your generous grant of $252,000 will have a profound impact on our programs and enable us to meet the unprecedented demand for our services in the Chilliwack region.

From the Housing Minister Kahlon on Twitter: The @AnnDavisSociety has been tirelessly serving women and children in the Chilliwack region for over 43 years. @kellipaddon and I are proud to support their work with a $252,000 grant, to go towards their programs & for necessary equipment, during a time of unprecedented demand

Ann Davis Executie Director Patti MacAhomic told FVN that Commercial Generators were needed for the main office as well as the housing for women in need. In Particular, the generators for security cameras, as well as back up for HVAC and Heat in the event of extreme weather.

This includes heating and cooling units.

The society would not be able to withstand a financial hit if there was a catastrophic failure.