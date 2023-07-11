2023 Chilliwack Flight Fest August 19 and 20 – Tickets For Hanger Dance Available

CXhilliwack – The teasing starts as to what is UP with the 2023 Chilliwack Flight Fest.

August 19 will be the hangar dance and the big show is August 20.

Tickets are available for the hanger dance. (The link is here) Flight Fest title sponsor OK Tire and hangar dance sponsor Dutch Bros. Buds want kick off Chilliwack‘s favorite weekend in style with an epic 19+ party featuring live music by the legendary “Vacationers”, DJ Wanye West, and not one but two food trucks

Chilliwack Flight Fest Hanger Dance 2022

Originally planned as an Open House to promote the benefits of our community Airport, the first Chilliwack Flight Fest was held Saturday, September 12, 1992. Thousands of Chilliwack residents turned out to stroll among the displays, climb in and out of aircraft, meet and talk with performers, enjoy a summer’s day and an old-fashioned barn-storming airshow experience – all for free!

The Chilliwack Airshow is one of only a few free admission shows left in North America and volunteer driven.

More to come.

