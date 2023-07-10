Project AIM Part of Family Fair and Market in Agassiz – Saturday July 22

Agassiz – Project A.I.M – Access to Incontinence & Menstrual Products is part of a Family Fair and Market in Agassiz – Saturday July 22.

The third annual Family Fair & Market will be held on July 22 at Miellie Meadows, a 50 acre organic farm and equestrian centre located in Agassiz. Project AIM has a goal of raising $20,000 this year to be able to continue to provide much needed menstrual & incontinence products to folks in need in the community and surrounding areas.

Once again you’ll find a vendor market, silent auction, live music, pony rides, food trucks, lemonade stand and much more.

If you are a vendor please complete our vendor application form to secure your spot https://forms.gle/mG9fz4hf2wLc8y46A

Facebook Info is here.