OPINION – Tydel Foods Seeing and Helping More Seniors and Homeless Than Ever Before – They Need Financial Aid

Chilliwack – Brigida Maddalena Crosbie has been operating Tydel Foods since 2020. The need for food security for the homeless and seniors has been growing on a pace where she and her staff desperately need help financially. Many Government agencies have not stepped up to the plate.

Ms Crosbie penned an Op/Ed and pleads for assistance:

We have donated 129,000 from giving food to make sure those suffering homelessness have food to money ( buying fruit / vegetables/ canned items / and the loss we take from our seniors program ) to make sure seniors suffering with food insecurity have quality food for the whole month. With the increased rate of seniors on our seniors program it is costing us approx 19,000 a month and we will not be able to sustain that and we have to I am not asking for help for us. I am asking for help for my seniors that are hungry We need non perishable food items and fruit / vegetables We have seniors dying and the bus service is not running. We have seniors that have not eaten and are hiding behind closed doors scared and eating 1 can of soup over 3 days and losing a significant amount of weight and this can not happen We had a senior collapse to his knees last week in the back of our shop crying and hitting himself and he’s sick and dying with cancer and no one ever should be this sick and worried about food The government is failing our most vulnerable people This man only wanted pads for his wife. After approx 40 min he finally accepted the food for him and his wife. Watching this is heart wrenching We have another senior dying of cancer and just wants to be with his wife. He finally reached out after a month and a half after seeing an article in our local paper about TYDEL Foods and after sending over a meat package for Free we realized he was too frail to even make that food. Our customers now come in with ready made meals for him. We have over 300+ seniors on this program this month alone.

I pay for seniors medication 1 has cancer. She is 62 and has no money. She takes a loan out monthly to pay her rent and nothing for food nor her medication We can not let people battling cancer go without their medication just because they can not afford it.

This package retails for $100 With this package our seniors receive FREE fruit / veggies and canned items for a whole month. Including ensure and pull up pads and fresh bread. For those that are struggling with food insecurity ( eating a can of soup over 3 days. Not paying for their medications or in the line up of the Salvation Army. This program is $50.00)

This is for people 60 and over in the Chilliwack area.

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl should be sitting behind this desk and talking to the seniors coming in. We need help for seniors struggling Housing is horrible. Landlords are literally telling our seniors to sign letters with an increased rental rate that they can not afford. But they are scared to be homeless. And some are homeless living in bushes and come here for food and some are in the shelters with no addictions and forced to sleep by people struggling with addiction Literally not a day goes by where I see these seniors stressed and suffering And nothing is being done to help them.

If a senior signs the increased rental letter out of fear of being homeless it is legal. But no one tells them that.

And our ill seniors sick never worry about these thing happening You and I are both going to be senior God willing. And I’m worried of what we see now continues what will happen to us.

We ask everyone to shop at TYDEL because those purchases help us to continue to help our most vulnerable, Our seniors.

Tydel is not just for low income people. This is a place for everyone to shop and gives people the opportunity to make a difference