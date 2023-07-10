Chilliwack Fire – House Fire on Chilliwack Central Road

Chilliwack – Around 3:30PM Sunday afternoon, 20 firefighters from Chilliwack firehalls 1, 2, 4, and 6 responded to a structure fire in the 49000 block of Chilliwack Central Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke venting from a two storey, residential house. One occupant had already safely evacuated.

Firefighters gained access and quickly extinguished a small fire in the basement. There was minor fire, smoke and water damage to the house.

No one was hurt.

The cause of fire appears to be accidental and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department fire investigators.