Abbotsford Hospice – Horsepower for Hospice Show & Shine – Saturday August 19

Abbotsford – Join Abbotsford Hospice Society for their Horsepower for Hospice Show & Shine on August 19 at Mt Lehman Winery. This is a family-friendly event open to the public and admission is by donation. ⁠

⁠

Car registration is $35.

⁠

The first 100 cars to register will receive an Abbotsford Hospice Swag Bag. ⁠Car & bike clubs are welcome, please preregister!.

⁠

To register or for more information visit the website at www.abbotsfordhospice.org/horsepower call 604-852-2456 or email events@abbotsfordhospice.org

Facebook information is here.