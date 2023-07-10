Abbotsford Hospice – Horsepower for Hospice Show & Shine – Saturday August 19

Abbotsford – Join Abbotsford Hospice Society for their Horsepower for Hospice Show & Shine on August 19 at Mt Lehman Winery. This is a family-friendly event open to the public and admission is by donation.
Car registration is $35.
The first 100 cars to register will receive an Abbotsford Hospice Swag Bag. Car & bike clubs are welcome, please preregister!.
To register or for more information visit the website at www.abbotsfordhospice.org/horsepower call 604-852-2456 or email events@abbotsfordhospice.org
Project AIM Part of Family Fair and Market in Agassiz – Saturday July 22
Agassiz – Project A.I.M – Access to Incontinence & Menstrual Products is part of a Family Fair and Market in Agassiz – Saturday July 22.