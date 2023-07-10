Skip to content

Abbotsford Hospice – Horsepower for Hospice Show & Shine – Saturday August 19

Abbotsford – Join Abbotsford Hospice Society for their Horsepower for Hospice Show & Shine on August 19 at Mt Lehman Winery. This is a family-friendly event open to the public and admission is by donation. ⁠

Car registration is $35.

The first 100 cars to register will receive an Abbotsford Hospice Swag Bag. ⁠Car & bike clubs are welcome, please preregister!.

To register or for more information visit the website at www.abbotsfordhospice.org/horsepower call 604-852-2456 or email events@abbotsfordhospice.org

Facebook information is here.

2023 Abbotsford Hospice – Horsepower for Hospice Show & Shine

