2023 Canada Cup International Softball Championship: Schedule – July 10 to 16

Surrey – The 2023 Canada Cup International Softball Championship Schedule has been released.

The 2023 Canada Cup Women’s International Softball Championship – which showcases some of the top female athletes from all-across Canada and the world – gets underway Monday, July 10th at Softball City in Surrey.



Canada begins its tournament with a tough test against Australia A on opening day at 6PM at Softball City. It will be a double dose of Canadian content on Tuesday, July 11th when they take to the field for games against Greece (1PM) and Italy (6PM). On Wednesday, July 12th it’s another busy day for Canada, facing off against TC Colorado (2PM) and Mexico (6:30PM). Canada will move on to face Israel at 6PM on Thursday, July 13th before a final pool game against Japan on Friday, July 14th at 6PM in a clash of two international powerhouses.



There will be several other high-profile games highlighting this year’s schedule including Greece trying to upset Japan on Wednesday, July 12th at 8:30PM and an epic showdown between Italy and Mexico to close out the round robin under the lights on Friday, July 14th at 8:30PM.



The tournament, now in its 30th year showcases some of the top female athletes from all-across Canada and the world as well as more than 1,500 athletes at the national and club level. The event includes four other divisions: Futures Select (U19), Futures Gold (U19), Showcase Select (16U) and Showcase Gold (16U).



Canada Cup tickets are now on sale: https://canadacup.com/tickets-2023/



For more information about the tournament visit: www.CanadaCup.com



FULL SCHEDULE:



Monday, July 10th:



Japan vs Australia A – 10:30AM

Israel vs Greece – 1:00PM

Italy vs Japan – 3:30PM

Canada vs Australia A – 6:00PM

TC Colorado vs Israel – 6:00PM

Greece vs Mexico – 8:30PM



Tuesday, July 11th:



Israel vs Japan – 10:30AM

Canada vs Greece – 1:00PM

Mexico vs TC Colorado – 3:30PM

Italy vs Canada – 6:00PM

Greece vs Australia A – 6:00PM

Mexico vs Israel – 8:30PM



Wednesday, July 12th:



Israel vs Italy – 11:30AM

TC Colorado vs Canada – 2:00PM

Canada vs Mexico – 6:30PM

Australia A vs TC Colorado – 6:30PM

Japan vs Greece – 8:30PM



Thursday, July 13th:



Australia A vs Mexico – 10:30AM

TC Colorado vs Italy – 1:00PM

Japan vs Mexico – 3:30PM

Israel vs Canada – 6:00PM

Italy vs Greece – 6:00PM

TC Colorado vs Japan – 8:30PM



Friday, July 14th:



Australia A vs Israel – 10:30AM

Greece vs TC Colorado – 1:00PM

Italy vs Australia A – 3:30PM

Canada vs Japan – 6:00PM

Mexico vs Italy – 8:30PM



July 15th and 16th: Playoffs



Gold Medal Final: Sunday, July 16th – 6:00PM



About The Canada Cup International Softball Championship:



The Canada Cup International Softball Championship is operated by the Canadian Amateur Sport Society, a registered not-for-profit society dedicated to advocating and encouraging the development of the sport of softball by staging a first class, family oriented elite international fastpitch event. The event is devoted to providing young, high caliber, female athletes the opportunity to expand their potential and ability by fielding elite level fastpitch teams, provide a source of inspiration and mentorship to the youth of the sport, and provide an entertaining, fun-filled sporting experience for the Canada Cup spectator.

