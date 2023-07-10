2023 Canada Cup International Softball Championship at Softball City – Ukrainian Day Tuesday July 11

Surrey – The 2023 Canada Cup, the premier women’s softball event in Canada is underway at Softball City and Ukraine’s U19 National Team is taking part.



The Canada Cup wants to show support for the international visitors with Ukraine Day at Softball City. Team Ukraine will play two games on Tuesday, July 11th:



Ukraine vs Fraser Valley Fusion 05 – 10:30AM – Softball City (Diamond 4)



Ukraine vs Aloha Breeze 18U – 3:30PM – Softball City (Diamond 1)



Of the 104 teams from around the world playing in this year’s Canada Cup, but none have faced the adversity of reaching Surrey like Team Ukraine. The war in their country has placed a tremendous strain on the country’s ability to financially support the participation of their athletes on the world stage. Despite this, the leadership of Ukraine continued to encourage its athletes and their desire to proudly represent their flag in international competition.



A fundraising campaign was launched to help bring them to Canada and the outpouring of support was overwhelming. More than 1,100 individual donations and an amazing show of support from the BC business community combined to reach the fundraising target of $60,000 in just over a week!



The tournament, now in its 30th year showcases some of the top female athletes from all-across Canada and the world as well as more than 1,600 athletes at the national and club level. The event includes four other divisions: Futures Select (U19), Futures Gold (U19), Showcase Select (16U) and Showcase Gold (16U).



Canada Cup tickets are now on sale: https://canadacup.com/tickets-2023/



For more information about the tournament visit: www.CanadaCup.com

