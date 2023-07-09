CCE Paddling Club – Introduction for Kids -Kayaking Camp at Cultus Lake

Cultus Lake – Hot Summer ( and a little wet) fun.

Introduce your child to the Olympic sport of Slalom kayaking by signing them up for a kayaking camp at Cultus Lake. Paddlers will learn basic paddling skills and water safety. Ages 8+. Half Day Camps run Tuesday to Friday and cost $140 per camp.

This is organized through CCE Paddling Club.

Half Day Camps (levels 1 and 2):

July 18-21 9am to 12pm

July 25-28 1pm to 4pm

Aug 8-11 9am to 12pm

Aug 15-18 12pm to 3pm

For more information visit our website at ccekayak.com or email us at ccekayak@gmail.com. To register visit: http://CCECanoeKayak.rampregistrations.com/…/2023youths…