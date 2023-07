Aldergrove – The 2023 Aldergrove Fair runs July 14 to 16.

The Fair brings back entertainment with the big stage plus some exciting food trucks with good eats.

Everyone will be there . Local farms, agriculture, local artisans, food trucks, entertainment on the big stage as well as amazing kids zone and rides.

4-H Club Glen Valley (Aldergrove) will be there as well.

HOURS: FRIDAY 6-10PM SATURDAY 10-10PM SUNDAY 10-4PM

26850 – 29 Avenue, Langley

Facebook Information is here.

2023 Aldergrove Fair/Facebook