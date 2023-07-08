Mission Library Book Fair – September 23 – Celebrating Local Authors, Read From Their Works

Mission – Calling all local authors in the Mission area – join the Mission Library Book Fair on September 23.

Celebrate the rich diversity of local authors, read from their works, and offer signed copies of their books for sale.

Register by August 1.

On Saturday, September 23, from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm, the Mission Library will host this event as part of Culture Days. This event aims to celebrate the rich diversity of local authors, giving them a platform to read from their works, interact with readers, and offer signed copies of their books for sale.

The Mission Library encourages all local authors interested in participating in this event to register by August 1. To register and learn more, please contact Jessica Armstrong, Community Librarian at jarmstrong@fvrl.bc.ca or by calling 604-814-1260.