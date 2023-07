Hope – Hope.ca/district-services/fire-department Firefighters responded just before 5:30 Wednesday morning to a report of smoke in the area of Olson Ave and Golf Course Road.

Three separate fires were discovered in an empty lot involving grass and ground material.

Crews were quickly able to extinguish the slow moving fires with two of them approximately 40ft x 40ft in size.

These fires are suspected to have been human caused and are currently under investigation.