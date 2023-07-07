Skip to content

UPDATE – Davis Lake Fire – Closure of Lost Creek and Sylvester Forest Service Roads, FVRD Issues Wildfire Watch

UPDATE – Davis Lake Fire – Closure of Lost Creek and Sylvester Forest Service Roads, FVRD Issues Wildfire Watch

Mission/Stave Lake/Davis Lake – As of Friday July 7, the Davis Lake wildfire is now at 20 hectares and considered out of control. This is 0.5 km North of Davis Lake. The Chilliwack Forest District issued a notice that the Lost Creek Forest Service Road is now closed to all traffic due to smoke and fire danger. Wildfire Service says the fire was human caused.

The FVRD issued a wildfire watch asking recreational vehicle owners and local property owners to keep the area roads clear for emergency vehicles.

