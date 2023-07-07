Construction of Chilliwack’s Victoria Area Parking Lot To Start Later in July

Chilliwack- The City recently purchased three lots along the north side of Victoria Avenue, east of Young Road, in the downtown core near District 1881.

This is next to the Chilliwack Alano Club and across the street from parking for the Chilliwack Business Centre.

The previous structures were demolished to prepare to build additional parking spaces. Phase 1 of the project is scheduled to be completed in fall 2023. Phase 2 of the project is scheduled to be completed by end of summer 2024.

There are two major phases to this project.

1. Victoria Avenue will become a one-way roadway from Young Road to Nowell Street. This allows for additional parking spaces to be built within this section of roadway. Additionally, 2 of the 3 lots will be developed with 41 parking stalls. Four stalls will have level 2 electric vehicle chargers.

2. Due to site specific challenges, the third lot will need to be constructed following further assessment in a second phase. This phase will consist of 17 additional parking stalls. This phase is scheduled to be completed in summer 2024.

The project tender (competitive selection for a contractor) is out for pricing and will close at the beginning of July.

Timeline

Early July: Tender closing and contractor selection

Late July: Start of construction

Early Fall: Phase 1 construction complete and parking lot opens

Summer 2024 (estimated): Phase 2 construction complete

2023 City of Chilliwack/Victoria Area Parking Lot