Chilliwack – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 6, 2023 – Is There An End To The Transit Strike?

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack this week:

• Is there an end to the transit strike?

• After five years…a verdict in sexual assault case.

• Long weekend sees another drowning victim. AND…

• Chiefs and Canucks– are they getting into the same rink?

Welcome back Don!

