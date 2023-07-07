Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board MLS® -Home Sales Remain Below Historical Norms

Chilliwack – The number of homes sold through the MLS® System of the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board totaled 244 units in June 2023. This was an advance of 32.6% from June 2022.

Home sales were 15% below the five-year average and 27.9% below the 10-year average for the month of June.

On a year-to-date basis, home sales totaled 1,502 units over the first six months of the year. This was down sharply by 13.1% from the same period in 2022.

The MLS® Home Price Index (HPI) tracks price trends far more accurately than is possible using average or median price measures. The overall MLS® HPI composite benchmark price was $744,400 in June 2023, down by 8.2% compared to June 2022