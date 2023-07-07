$61 Million in Provincial Community Gaming Grants, Many in Abbotsford and Chilliwack Will Benefit

Fraser Valley – $61 million in Community Gaming Grants have been allocated with over $1M for Abbotsford and Chilliwack. The $61 million in funding this year for human and social services grants comes out of the $140 million distributed annually to not-for-profit organizations that deliver other essential services and make life better for people in British Columbia.

The full list for the Province is here : https://news.gov.bc.ca/29152

In Abbotsford:

• Kiwanis Club of Abbotsford – $6,100

• Rotary Club of Abbotsford – $20,000

• Abbotsford Youth Commission – $100,000

• Kiwanis Club of Clearbrook – $28,250

• Abbotsford Hospice Society – $180,000

• Big Brothers Big Sisters – $225,000

• Abbotsford Alano Club Society – $55,000

• Fraser Valley Community Charitable Gaming Association – $15,000

• MSA Society for Community Living – $45,000

• LIFE Recovery Association – $100,000

• Kinsmen Club of Abbotsford – $8,500

• Fraser Valley Brain Injury Association – $60,000

• Abbotsford Association for Healthy Aging – $32,500

• Creative Centre Society for Mental Wellness – $14,300

• Hand in Hand Child Care Society – $100,000

• Fraser Valley Child Development Society – $160,000

• The Center for Epilepsy and Seizure Education – $150,000

• Lions Club of Abbotsford – $22,500

For Chilliwack:

Chilliwack Community Services – 100,000

Alano Club of Chilliwack – $45,000

Ann Davis Transition Society – $72,000

Agassiz-Harrison Community Services – $63,000

Chilliwack Hospice Society – $100,000

Kateslem Youth Society – $50,000