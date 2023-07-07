$61 Million in Provincial Community Gaming Grants, Many in Abbotsford and Chilliwack Will Benefit

Fraser Valley – $61 million in Community Gaming Grants have been allocated with over $1M for Abbotsford and Chilliwack. The $61 million in funding this year for human and social services grants comes out of the $140 million distributed annually to not-for-profit organizations that deliver other essential services and make life better for people in British Columbia.
The full list for the Province is here : https://news.gov.bc.ca/29152
In Abbotsford:
• Kiwanis Club of Abbotsford – $6,100
• Rotary Club of Abbotsford – $20,000
• Abbotsford Youth Commission – $100,000
• Kiwanis Club of Clearbrook – $28,250
• Abbotsford Hospice Society – $180,000
• Big Brothers Big Sisters – $225,000
• Abbotsford Alano Club Society – $55,000
• Fraser Valley Community Charitable Gaming Association – $15,000
• MSA Society for Community Living – $45,000
• LIFE Recovery Association – $100,000
• Kinsmen Club of Abbotsford – $8,500
• Fraser Valley Brain Injury Association – $60,000
• Abbotsford Association for Healthy Aging – $32,500
• Creative Centre Society for Mental Wellness – $14,300
• Hand in Hand Child Care Society – $100,000
• Fraser Valley Child Development Society – $160,000
• The Center for Epilepsy and Seizure Education – $150,000
• Lions Club of Abbotsford – $22,500
For Chilliwack:
Chilliwack Community Services – 100,000
Alano Club of Chilliwack – $45,000
Ann Davis Transition Society – $72,000
Agassiz-Harrison Community Services – $63,000
Chilliwack Hospice Society – $100,000
Kateslem Youth Society – $50,000