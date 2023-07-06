Two Years Later – After the Heat Dome and Fire That Destroyed Lytton , The Re-Build Starts

Lytton – Back in June, there were loud complaints that there was no noticeable construction to re-build Lytton after the heat dome and fire in 2021.

The RCMP did mark the two year anniversary of the destruction of the town:

From the June 2023 FVN Story –

There have been concerns that sparks from a passing train may have started the tragedy, but it has not been ruled as the cause.

From S/Sgt. Kris Clark Senior Media Relations Officer, BC RCMP Communication Services:

The BC RCMP investigation into the devastating fire that impacted the Village of Lytton and neighbouring Indigenous communities on June 30, 2021, remains active.

The Village of Lytton voted to stop renewing the declaration of the State of Local Emergency, allowing it to expire on June 19, 2023 said Staff Sergeant Kris Clark of the BC RCMP. The end of the local emergency meant residents could return to their properties.

On July 6, Denise O’Connor, the Mayor of the Village of Lytton and also a retired Elementary School Principal, posted new re-build pictures to Twitter. She lost her home in the June 30, 2021 fire.

Denise O’Connor, the Mayor of the Village of Lytton / July 2023

