Second Hockey Rumour of the Week – Could the Jets, Pilots, Outlaws and PJHL Be Heading For Junior A?

Fraser Valley – “Rumour Has It” – Adele… Part 2

On Sunday July 3, the Vancouver Province newspaper published a story about the Vancouver Canucks showing interest in buying the Chilliwack Chefs of the BCHL.

Let the speculation start as the BCHL broke away from Hockey Canada and is now an independent league.

Now for the second rumour of the week.

TrailBlazerHockey.com posted to social media – As we have been reporting, we are hearing further details on the VIJHL & PJHL looking to make move to Junior A classification for 2023-24. Stay tuned…

FYI: TrailBlazer Hockey is an Amateur Hockey Advisory & Agency Group led by a group of highly experienced & respected Hockey & Business professionals – all with the passion of helping the next generation of hockey players to succeed.

This would include the Chilliwack Jets, Abbotsford Pilots, Mission City Outlaws among other teams.

FVN reached out to PJHL Commissioner Trevor Alto with no response (so far).

However, Chilliwack Jets Owner, Coach and GM responded with: There will be an announcement soon regarding the rumours lol. Stay tuned I can’t comment any further at this time.

Who says summer is a dull down time for hockey??!!