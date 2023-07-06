OPINION – CNIB Urges End to BC Transit Strike in Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley – The BC Transit dispute is past the 100 day mark.

The CNIB, Canadian National Institute for the Blind, issued a statement urging the end of the strike which has impacted visually impared peope.

From thewir Website:

At CNIB, we stand in solidarity with the Canadian Council of the Blind regarding the Fraser Valley transit service suspension that has been in effect for more than three months. While we understand the Government of British Columbia has appointed a mediator, the ongoing labour dispute continues to impact the lives of thousands of community members with sight loss who rely on public transit to fully participate in the communities of Agassiz-Harrison, Central Fraser Valley, Chilliwack and Hope. Without access to public transit, people who are blind or partially sighted often experience reduced independence, leading to higher rates of unemployment, limited recreational opportunities, and increased social isolation. Whether it’s going grocery shopping, attending medical appointments, or connecting with family and friends, access to public transit is essential. BC Transit has a responsibility to ensure riders have reliable transit services outside of Greater Vancouver. We are urging First Transit and CUPE Local 561 to reach a resolution as soon as possible – people’s lives are depending on it.