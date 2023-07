Fraser Valley – Fraser Valley Drag Boat Association is back On The Water, Saturday July 15.

You can watch the action from Mission Raceway Park.

Note for racers, MRP only had three available dates left this year with access to the boat launch and for spectators to have access.

Click here for the website – www.fvdba.com

For more information you can contact Daryl WearFraser Valley Drag Boat Association – Official