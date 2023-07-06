Skip to content

Chilliwack Visual Artists Association “as We See It” – July 19 to August 19

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Visual Artists Association CVAA presents: “As We See It”, July 19 to August 19, 2023 at the O’Connor Art Gallery in Chilliwack.
Reception: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 1pm – 3pm

Three local artists, Jeanette Heathman, Julie Biancolin and Bev Mulldoon are excited to present an exhibition of their original creations of art.

Each artist has experimented with other mediums such as oils, pastels and watercolours, but over time have settled on using mainly acrylic paint to express the vast and amazing shapes and colours found in nature. Objects such as old buildings, old vehicles and animals naturally found in their surroundings, also catch their eye. Each are passionate to capture the essence of nature in a realistic style  

They have titled their collective work ‘As We See It’.

