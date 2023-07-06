2PM Thursday – Air Quality Advisory Issued

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – Metro Vancouver Regional District has issued an Air Quality Advisory due to high concentrations of ground-level ozone. Hot and sunny conditions combined with wildfire smoke are contributing to elevated ground-level ozone concentrations. This advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR:

Metro Vancouver – Northeast

Metro Vancouver – Southeast

Central Fraser Valley

Eastern Fraser Valley

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during mid-afternoon to early evening, when ozone levels are highest, especially if breathing feels uncomfortable. Consider choosing easier outdoor activities, such as walking instead of running, where you do not have to breathe as hard. Exposure is particularly a concern for people with underlying conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) including bronchitis and emphysema, and other lung diseases, heart diseases, and/or diabetes; individuals with respiratory infections; pregnant people; infants and children; older adults; and outdoor workers (e.g. construction and agricultural workers). Individuals who are socially marginalized may also be at higher risk (e.g. people who are experiencing homelessness or are underhoused).

As we are in the summer season with warm temperatures, it is also important to stay cool and hydrated. Indoor spaces with air conditioning (e.g., community centre, library, mall) may offer relief from both heat and air pollution. Consider using a portable air conditioner to keep your indoor space comfortable (if you do not have central air conditioning). Overheating is more dangerous for most people at risk, and both cool and clean air are important.

If you are experiencing symptoms such as chest discomfort, shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing, seek prompt medical attention. Check in on family, friends and neighbours often. Call 9-1-1 in the case of an emergency.