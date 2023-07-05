Skip to content

TSB Now Investigating Chilliwack Airport Incident – Plane Clipped Light Standard on Approach

Chilliwack/Ottawa – The Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the incident at Chilliwack Airport on Wednesday.

Social media was buzzing after a light plane clipped a light standard on Prest Road while approaching the airport. The plane’s landing gear was down. This happened just after 11AM. The pilot and passenger landed safely and are okay.

The TSB statement: The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators to the Chilliwack Municipal Airport, British Columbia, to investigate an aircraft accident involving a privately registered, amateur built Christen Eagle II which occurred Wednesday. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.

