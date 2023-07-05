Skip to content

OPINION from RCMP – Heading Into Canada Day Long Weekend – Chilliwack Mounties Took A Dozen Impaired Drivers Off The Road

Home
Crime
OPINION from RCMP – Heading Into Canada Day Long Weekend – Chilliwack Mounties Took A Dozen Impaired Drivers Off The Road

Chilliwack – Despite reminders to plan ahead for a safe and sober ride home, far too many people continue to drive impaired.

On Friday June 30th alone, Chilliwack RCMP intercepted 12 impaired drivers. Too many people are missing the message, says Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP.

It’s simple…. Don’t drive drunk or under the influence of drugs.

Twelve impaired drivers in one night. This statistic represents the great work being done by our Members to ensure road safety; but, it also reminds us of the grim reality that far too many people continue to drive impaired. Clearly more work needs to be done in order to prevent incidents of impaired driving. Far too many people continue to drive impaired and that poses a real threat to the safety of our community.

On average, 64 people die every year in British Columbia in crashes involving impaired driving. Impaired driving remains the leading contributor of car crash fatalities in our province. The risk of killing or injuring someone, losing your license, having your vehicle impounded, paying hefty fines and legal fees and potential jail time doesn’t deter everyone. What more does it take?

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts

Campfire Ban Reinstated Friday July 7

Parksville/Fraser Valley (with files from BC Wildfire Service and CBC) – Effective at noon on Friday, July 7, campfires will be prohibited throughout the Coastal