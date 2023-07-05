Skip to content

Nominations Close for Abbotsford Arts “Arty” Awards on July 15

Abbotsford – Each year the Abbotsford Arts Council hosts our annual celebration of excellence, The Arty Awards, to recognize and honour outstanding artists and arts advocates in the community.

If you know someone deserving of such recognition for their contributions to the local arts scene, or wish to enter yourself, please fill out the form below.

Categories include:

Visual Arts
Performing Arts
Media Arts
Literary Arts
Lifestyle
Arts Advocate
Emerging Artist
Youth Achievement 
Lifetime Achievement

Nominations for 2023 will be accepted until July 15, 2023.

info@abbotsfordartscouncil.com

The Arty Awards Ceremony will take place in September 2023.

