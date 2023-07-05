Low Supply Having Large Impact on Valley Real Estate Prices – FV Real Estate Board

Surrey (Globe Newswire) – The Fraser Valley real estate market saw strong sales activity in June with levels on par with the 10-year average for the month, amid on-going challenges with supply.

In June, the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB) processed 1,935 sales on its Multiple Listing Service® (MLS®), an increase of 51.1 per cent compared to June 2022 and a 13.1 per cent increase compared to May.

“As seen in recent months, prices continue to trend upward, with lack of supply and high demand for housing,“ said Narinder Bains, Chair of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board. “What we’re seeing is sales increasing, with buyers entering the market despite current financial implications of anticipated rate hikes.”

The Board received 3,424 new listings in June, an increase of 2.8 per cent compared to last year, and a decrease of 3.1 per cent compared to May 2023. The month ended with a total active inventory of 5,944, a 6.9 per cent increase compared to May, and 8.2 per cent less than June of last year.

“A number of factors are at play in the Fraser Valley market, from low supply to unprecedented interest rates – the highest in more than 20 years,” said Board CEO, Baldev Gill. “For those seeking to enter the market, whether buying or selling, only a professional REALTOR® can provide the expert guidance and advice to fully evaluate each clients’ needs, and to protect their interests.”

Across Fraser Valley in June, the average number of days to sell a single-family detached home was 21 and a townhome was 16 days. Apartments took, on average, 22 days to sell.

MLS® HPI Benchmark Price Activity

At $1,526,200, the Benchmark price for an FVREB single-family detached home increased 2.3 per cent compared to May 2023 and decreased 7.4 per cent compared to June 2022. Townhomes: At $845,400, the Benchmark price for an FVREB townhome increased 2.3 per cent compared to May 2023 and decreased 5.2 per cent compared to June 2022.

The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board is an association of 5,057 real estate professionals who live and work in the BC communities of Abbotsford, Langley, Mission, North Delta, Surrey, and White Rock.