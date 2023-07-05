Skip to content

BUSINESS – Abbotsford Chamber CEO, Alex Mitchell, Recognized on BC Business’ List of Top Talent

Home
Business
BUSINESS – Abbotsford Chamber CEO, Alex Mitchell, Recognized on BC Business’ List of Top Talent

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce’ CEO, Alex Mitchell, has been recognized on the annual BC Business Top 30 under 30 list for her leadership and commitment to community impact.

The award celebrates young leaders who collectively represent a promising future for British Columbia and are paving the future of the economy.

“On behalf of the Board, we’re thrilled to see our CEO, Alex Mitchell, receiving this prestigious recognition. Alex is a respected voice in Abbotsford and across the region, and has deep connections in our local community,” said Craig Toews, President of the Chamber Board.  “Over the past months of her leadership at the helm of the Chamber, Alex has reinvigorated our organization and positioned our network for greater success and regional impact.”

The BC Business top 30 under 30 program is awarded annually and winners are selected by BC Business Magazine. 

Read the BC Business profile on Alex Mitchell here.

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts

Campfire Ban Reinstated Friday July 7

Parksville/Fraser Valley (with files from BC Wildfire Service and CBC) – Effective at noon on Friday, July 7, campfires will be prohibited throughout the Coastal