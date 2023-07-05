BUSINESS – Abbotsford Chamber CEO, Alex Mitchell, Recognized on BC Business’ List of Top Talent

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce’ CEO, Alex Mitchell, has been recognized on the annual BC Business Top 30 under 30 list for her leadership and commitment to community impact.

The award celebrates young leaders who collectively represent a promising future for British Columbia and are paving the future of the economy.

“On behalf of the Board, we’re thrilled to see our CEO, Alex Mitchell, receiving this prestigious recognition. Alex is a respected voice in Abbotsford and across the region, and has deep connections in our local community,” said Craig Toews, President of the Chamber Board. “Over the past months of her leadership at the helm of the Chamber, Alex has reinvigorated our organization and positioned our network for greater success and regional impact.”

The BC Business top 30 under 30 program is awarded annually and winners are selected by BC Business Magazine.

Read the BC Business profile on Alex Mitchell here.