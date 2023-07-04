July 4 Record Heat in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – It was a hot July 4 NORTH of the 49th !

According to Roger Pannett with Environment Canada ( Chilliwack Volunteer Weather Observer & Storm Watcher for Environment & Climate Change. Canada.):

It was Day 15 of on-going drought conditions.

Sunny plus very hazy with high elevation smoke & light to moderate south west winds.

This was the hottest July 4th in past 142 years . 33.0 C ( 10.5 C above normal) with a very dry 23% relative humidity.

The previous record high maximum , 32.8 C in 1972.