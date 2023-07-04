Alberta Homicide Suspect Bith Gattang Chuol Believed To Be In BC – DO NOT APPROACH

Surrey/Edmonton – The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit is seeking public assistance in locating a man wanted on several charges in relation to a homicide.

Bith Gattang Chuol is wanted on outstanding warrants for First-degree murder, Kidnapping, Break and Enter, and Extortion in connection with the death of Vanessa Silva in Edmonton in September 2021.

Chuol is described as:

Dark complexion

193 cm (6 ft 4 in)

64 kg (140 lbs)

Black hair

Brown eyes

Investigators have reason to believe that Bith Chuol was in the Surrey area recently and may still be here, said S/Sgt Kris Clark, of the BC RCMP. If you see him, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

Chuol is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. If you locate him, contact your local police immediately.

If you have information as to his whereabouts, please call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-545-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 TIPS” available through the APPLE APP of Google Play Store.