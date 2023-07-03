Winnipeg Homicide Suspect Arrested in Langley

Winnipeg/Langley/Surrey – On November 5, 2022, Winnipeg Police Service responded to the 200 block of McDermot Avenue for the report of gunshots heard.General Patrol officers from the Central, North, and East Districts, assisted by members of the Tactical Support Team, located a 21-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body and took over emergency medical care with CPR.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries. The suspect fled before the police arrived.The Homicide Unit assumed the investigation and learned the suspect and the victim, and their two respective groups became involved in a confrontation that escalated into a physical fight. The suspect produced a firearm and deployed it, striking the victim in the upper body.

Investigators identified the victim as 21-year-old Tristan James Raynard ASHAM of Winnipeg.

Through their investigation, a suspect was identified, and it was learned he had fled to British Colombia immediately after the incident.

Investigators identified a residence in Langley, B.C., and obtained a Warrant of Arrest for Second Degree Murder for the suspect.On June 22, 2023, the B.C. Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (BCCFSEU) arrested the suspect on the strength of the warrant in Langley.

Shiv Austin HARPER, 20, of Winnipeg, is charged with the following offences:- Second Degree Murder – Possession of Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon Contrary to Prohibition Order- Warrant x 2.

The Winnipeg Police Service would like to acknowledge and thank the Surrey RCMP, Langley RCMP, and the BCCFSEU for their assistance in Harper’s apprehension.