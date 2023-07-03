Skip to content

Bridlewoods Event Centre and Entertainment – features: VERY VERY IMPROV featuring Cliff Prang anf Steven Krajnyak – Sunday July 9

Home
Arts and Entertainment
Bridlewoods Event Centre and Entertainment – features: VERY VERY IMPROV featuring Cliff Prang anf Steven Krajnyak – Sunday July 9

Chilliwack – Bridlewoods Entertainment Nights Features:

VERY VERY IMPROV featuring Cliff Prang , Steven Krajnyak and Lucy Darlington and DJ Simon Bridgefoot at bridlewoodseventcenter on Chilliwack Lake Road (East of Bridlewood Park and the Chilliwack River Conservation Area).

Bridlewoods Eevent Center on Chilliwack Lake Road (East of Bridlewood Park and the Chilliwack River Conservation Area) – Google Maps

The BRIDLEWOODS ENTERTAINMENT NIGHTS Ticket info is here:

On Site GREY WOLF BAR SERVICES excepting: cash, debit & credit card

The show features- VERY VERY IMPROV featuring Cliff Prang , Steven Krajnyak and Lucy Darlington and DJ Simon Bridgefoot

Doors open 6:00 pm (bar is open)

Welcome guest 6:15 pm

Dinner 6:30 pm

Entertainment 7 pm

Dancing and Drinks 8:00 pm

Last call & Door Prize Announcement 10:30 pm

Doors Close 11:00 pm

Organizers look forward to offering you BRIDLEWOODS ENTERTAINMENT NIGHTS every 2nd & 4th Sunday in July, August and September.

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts